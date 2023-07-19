Taylor Swift continues to rule over the music industry as her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has stormed onto the charts, claiming the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

With this latest winner, Swift breaks a historic tie with fellow pop sensation Miley Cyrus, establishing a new record for consecutive No. 1 albums.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) moved over 700,000 equivalent units in its first frame, marking the largest debut of the year. But the singer’s latest triumph goes beyond the album’s immediate commercial success.

With Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the singer makes it five years in a row that she’s landed a new No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, a feat never before accomplished by a female artist.

Previously, Swift shared this achievement with Miley Cyrus, who enjoyed a remarkable run of No. 1 albums from 2006 to 2009.

Cyrus’ successful streak included releases under her own name as well as those attributed to her alter ego, Hannah Montana, from her popular Disney Channel television show. She sent at least one new title to the top of the tally in each of those four years.

Swift is now also the first living artist in almost 60 years with four concurrent albums in the top 10, while also becoming the first woman and living soloist to have 11 albums concurrently charting on the Billboard 200 chart.