The Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander, Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Evans Teye Agbozo, has cautioned importers and exporters against the practice of bypassing systems to avoid paying all required duties.

Mr Agbozo said those who engaged in such acts would be caught during a Post Clearance Audit (PCA) and would be made to pay the differences.

He was speaking at a seminar on PCA organised by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 18.

His comments were in response to complaints from importers and exporters regarding the financial inconveniences they faced after undergoing the PCA by the GRA.

PCA is the systematic examination and verification of Customs declarations, supporting documents, and related records after goods have been released from Customs control.

The process is carried out by Customs authorities to ensure compliance with Customs laws, regulations, and procedures.

The objective is to verify the accuracy and correctness of the information provided by importers or exporters during the Customs clearance process.

It also aims to identify any errors, omissions, or irregularities in customs declarations, such as incorrect valuation, misclassification of goods, inaccurate determination of origin, or discrepancies in quantities or weights.

Mr Agbozo explained that during a PCA, Customs authorities may select specific transactions for review or conduct random checks on a sample basis.

“They will scrutinise relevant documents, including invoices, bills of lading, packing lists, contracts, and financial records, all in the quest to assess the accuracy and authenticity of the provided information.”

Mr. Agbozo emphasised that the Customs Division of the GRA was aware of the malpractices in the duty payments and would take all necessary measures to ensure that the State received the appropriate revenue due it.

The Chief Executive Officer, GSA, Ms Benonita Bismarck, in her keynote address, stated that the Authority’s aim was to ensure that importers and exporters were well informed to avoid misunderstanding between the parties.

“We are here today to gain a better understanding of the Customs PCA regime and how to comply without disadvantaging the shipper, while also ensuring that the government receives the appropriate revenue generated from the businesses of our shippers,” she said.