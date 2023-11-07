Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata both scored twice as 10-man Celtic suffered a bruising loss at Atletico Madrid to remain rooted to the bottom of Champions League Group E.

Daizen Maeda was sent off after a booking was reassessed via the monitor, with the visitors trailing to Griezmann’s early deflected strike.

Morata added a close-range finish before the interval and thundered in the fifth after great efforts from Griezmann and Samuel Lino, while Saul scuffed in the sixth.

With two games remaining, Brendan Rodgers’ side are five points adrift of Feyenoord in third place.

Atletico lead the way on eight points, one ahead of Lazio, who Celtic visit next.

Celtic’s solitary point came against the Spanish side in Glasgow a fortnight ago. That was a thrilling contest with no quarter given. This was a mundane one-sided affair by comparison, given the visitors’ miserable start.