A Zimbabwean church is at the brink of splitting after its bishop allegedly sent n*de pictures and proposed love to his nephew’s wife.

It was gathered that Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri of the Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe asked for love from Olinda Mashavave, the wife of Lesly Mugaviri, who is his elder brother’s son.

He reportedly wanted Olinda to be his fourth lover, as he already has three wives.

Olinda and her husband Lesly who were infuriated by this, leaked the chats and Bishop Mugaviri’s intimate pictures throughout the church’s WhatsApp groups.

H-Metro spoke to Jonathan Chauke, one of the elders of the church, who confirmed the incident.

He revealed that the church is divided as some members want the Bishop to stay while others want him packing.

He said:

“We spoke with the bishop after this incident and we advised him to step down. However, within the committee, others insisted that we should forgive him.

“He should repent and avoid causing confusion. Some sections are disappointed over the way the man of cloth behaved and we need to take proper action. Another key challenge is that we didn’t have a signed constitution, that’s why he is manipulating the system.”

The publication also reached out to Bishop Mugaviri, who deflected all questions to his church advisor Kufakunesu Mubhoyi. Mubhoyi responded by saying;

“The church may split because the royal family is fighting for power and the desire to control the church. As the church, we advised them to resolve this issue as a family without affecting the church’s activities.

“This issue started as a family issue and the family should continue to resolve its problems. Another critical issue is that the aggrieved muroora should personally come forward with the matter, we cannot just rely on downloaded chats and we are not even seeing her face.”