Chiefs of Techiman describe Alan as 'true son of the soil'

Thousands of party sympathizers thronged the streets in some towns of the Bono East Region, to welcome Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and his entourage to the region on Wednesday.

As part of his tour of the 16 regions to announce his presidential ambition, Mr. Kyerematen and his campaign team had successful interactions with chiefs and other stakeholders of the New Patriotic Party in the region.

At the Techiman Traditional Council, the linguist described Hon Kyerematen as a ‘true son of the soil’ since the links between Techiman and his hometown of Ejisu are deep and rooted in rich history.

“You are our own. Techiman has a deeper connection with Ejisu, where you come from, particularly with your family. So you are part of us”, the linguist at the Techiman Palace revealed.

The former Trade and Industry Minister then chronicled how his father, the late Dr A. A. Y Kyerematen, is connected to the Traditional Council.

He described himself as being part of the inner core of the Council, adding that he had come home to interact with his people.

The presidential hopeful used the opportunity to meet the party’s political, religious, traditional, and other stakeholders, including the press.