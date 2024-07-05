Chief allegedly shoots 18-year-old at Sehwi Kwasikrom amid tensions

The chief of Sehwi Kwasikrom, Nana Kwasi Suamena II has allegedly shot an 18-year-old boy, Ortiz Quesi during an altercation.

The incident follows a dispute over the burial of two deceased community members.

According to local Assemblyman, Righteous Manu, tensions escalated when the chief ordered that the bodies of two men who had died in nearby Duabuso not be brought home.

Nana Suamena II claimed due to how they died, it is an abomination for them to be buried in the town.

To appease the gods for the bodies to be buried, he asked families of the deceased to pay a fine.

The situation worsened when the chief demanded the youth slaughter 48 goats, worth 48,000 Ghana cedis, as atonement for the perceived abomination the next morning.

Confused and outraged, the youth voiced their dissent, leading to a heated altercation.

During the commotion, the chief reportedly fired a shot that struck Ortiz Quesi, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

In retaliation, enraged youth vandalized the chief’s car.



READ ALSO: