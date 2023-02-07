Chelsea have hired All Blacks leadership manager and mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka in a short-term consultancy role.

The 57-year-old was part of the coaching staff when New Zealand won the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015.

The former PE teacher also spent six years as a mental skills coach with the country’s cricket team and three years with its netball team.

His temporary consultancy at Chelsea will be his first work in football.

Enoka’s focus will be on developing team culture and integrating the numerous new arrivals to manager Graham Potter’s squad over the past six weeks.

The Stamford Bridge club, who are ninth in the Premier League, brought in eight new players in January at a cost of about £300m.