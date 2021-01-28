A rare photo of the first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the late Jerry John Rawlings and two popular comedians, has popped up.

The photo featured veteran comedians, Kingsley Kofi Kyeremateng, (Ajos) and Samuel Kwadwo Buabeng alias Bishop Okala.

In the photo, Ajos was spotted in a handshake with Mr Rawlings as they both beam with smiles with Bishop Okala walking by them.

The ex-soldier was clad in his military regalia with Ajos in a suit and Okala in his usual comic outfit and stern look.

The photo is believed to have been taken at a big event as pressmen were seen ready with their cameras to capture the moment.

The two are known for their captivating performances in the famous Key Soap Concert party.

Watch the photo below: