One of Nigeria’s most iconic comic actors, Mr Ibu, has shared his jaw-dropping trick to his enviable healthy lifestyle.

Known privately as John Ikechukwu Okafor, the veteran, blowing his own trumpet after receiving compliments on his looks despite being 61, said he owes his stature to God and dieting.

That aside, he revealed his love for sex and sportsmanship has got him glowing and looking young.

“Persistence and true spirit of sportsmanship have kept me on. Aside that, I’m also sweet in bed, I am good and very proud of myself. Try me and you will be amazed. I deliver very well. I can drive women crazy,” he said.

A diet plan he has kept years after he was poisoned, he said, is a contributing factor.

Mr Ibu experienced a rare ailment after he was allegedly poisoned several times by his staff.

For him to step on the path to recovery, he quit consuming alcohol, sugary drinks and smoking and he said he has, till this date, maintained that eating pattern.

“People keep asking the secret of my good looks, but the fact remains that I don’t take alcohol or sugary drinks. I don’t smoke. I also don’t take carbohydrates. I live on vegetables and smoothies. All these keep me going and looking very healthy,” he said.

For this, he believes he has potentials of living to a 100 years old, adding that his mother died at a ripe age of 91.

“It’s by God’s power not by any man. I don’t know what is going to happen when I get to 100 years but I know that I want to leave a history in this country. I want to leave a history in this country before I die. All Nigerians, anybody that sees me, I wish you good age. Ripe age. I wish you good luck for any business you’re doing. I wish you good friends, wonderful friends, that would be material to your person as you live,” he prayed.