Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has displayed his teaching ability at the Bosomtwe Girls Stem High School.

Portraying a leadership example, the minister stepped into the classroom to teach the students.

He was seen engaging a section of the students in an interactive way as he deliberates more on a particular topic.

This activity took place during his visit to the newly built school in the Ashanti region.

The school forms part of the schools grouped under the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines helping to equip students with the needed skills that makes them more employable and ready to meet the current labor demand.

