Actress Jackie Appiah has been trending on social media after a video of her Trassaco estate mansion popped up online.

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

As previously reported, Luchy Donalds was wowed by the magnificence of Jackie’s house and was heard showering accolades.

For her, Queen J’s Villa, as she called Jackie’s house, was no ordinary mansion but a castle. In her excitement, Luchy showed many parts of the house which had never been seen on social media.

The video stirred loads of mixed reactions on social media after it emerged online with many people sharing different opinions.

Following the Luchy Donald’s video, another video of Jackie’s house has surfaced online showing more exclusive details inside the house.

The video, which was put together by videographer Von Kwame Kyere and posted on various blogs on Instagram, showed the aerial view of the big house.

It also showed the interior including the queenly-looking bedroom, the closet, office space, kitchen, and other places.

Check below for the video shot by @vonkwamekyere: