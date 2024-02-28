The authorities in Chad have said the country’s delayed presidential elections will take place in May.

The vote is supposed to mark the end of a political transition that began in 2021, when former President Idriss Déby died after three decades in power.

In defiance of the constitution, his son Gen Mahamat Déby was named his successor and promised to return the country to civilian rule.

The transition was delayed and Mr Déby is expected to stand as a candidate.

Analysts say the electoral commission is far from neutral and the opposition fears an extension of the Déby dynasty in Chad.

Who is Mahamat Déby, the new leader of Chad?

Born in 1983, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is one of the sons of the late president Idriss Déby.

At the time of his father’s death, he was the head of the presidential guard and participated in numerous military operations throughout their career.

Despite his apparent lack of governmental experience, Mahamat Déby is charged with conducting a military transition which will last 18 months, until elections are due to take place.

