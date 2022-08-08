Chad’s military ruler, Mahamat Idriss Déby, has signed a peace deal with more than 40 opposition groups aimed at paving the way for a national dialogue later in August.

The agreement was signed in Doha after months of mediation by Qatar.

But the main rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (or Fact), refused to sign the deal.

It had insisted Mr Déby excludes himself from elections.

He took over the leadership of the country last year after his father, Idriss Déby, died while on the front line fighting rebels.

Elections are due to take place in October.

