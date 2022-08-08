Kumasi Asante Kotoko will arrive in Accra today to begin their pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

The Porcupine Warriors who won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will hope to put up a good show as they hope to defend their title.

The team will open their pre-season in Accra later today and continue their pre-season in Turkey where the team will spend two weeks preparing for the campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will engage Nigeria champions, Rivers United as part of their preparations for the new season.

Kotoko, however, is without a head coach following the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogum who led the club to annex the Premier League trophy after seven years.

The club has made two inclusions ahead of the new season. Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala and goalkeeper, Frederick Asare.

Asante Kotoko will also represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.