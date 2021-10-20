President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe, will arrive in Accra on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, for a two-day visit.

The South African businessman, who took over the reins of CAF from Amad Amad in March this year, will attend a number of programmes during his stay.

During his visit, Dr Motsepe will be the Special Guest at the Youth connects Programme – an initiative of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

He will meet President Akufo-Addo at a Dinner event in Accra Wednesday evening to brainstorm on how to transform the African Youth and policies and programmes for the development of African Football.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will later organise a breakfast Meeting for him at the Kempinski Hotel where he will meet Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Football stakeholders, GFA Executive Council Members, Corporate Ghana, past and present football administrators and the Media.

Dr Motsepe will round up his visit with a donation at the Dworwulu Special School before a brief session with Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) on Thursday evening.

The Sports Media is to take note that there shall be an opportunity for a media interaction (Questions and Answers) at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association at midday on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

This is Dr Motsepe’s first visit to Ghana since he was elected into office as President of CAF in March 2021.