A businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has picked his nomination forms to contest for the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

The UK-based businessman picked up his forms on Wednesday, February 22 in Accra.

This was at the same time the 2020 NDC Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, led a delegation to pick the forms for former President John Mahama.

Mr Kobeah is confident he will emerge victorious in the election scheduled for May 13, 2023.

“I am here to stand and build the new Ghana, I am not here for the future, I am here for now,” he told journalists.

According to him, his youthful exuberance and experience in the area of domestic policy and development orientation are unmatched by other presidential aspirants.

The relatively unknown man will be contesting against ex-President John Dramani Mahama, former KMA Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

He argued that a vote for ex-President Mahama will forever and fundamentally alter the character of the eight-year cycle of power rotation to favour the NPP since he has only four years to rule.

For Dr Duffuor, he contended that age was also not on his side and that his situation could be likened to that of Mr Mahama, and therefore, he could not stand by and watch what would happen to the NDC.