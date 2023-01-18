A former mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, has said that he is contesting former president John Mahama for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership because of democracy.

According to Mr Bonsu, contesting the former president is not because of bitterness nor is it a sign of disrespect.

“So it is because of democracy that is why we are in the competition but not like we are challenging it. It is not acrimonious, it is not disrespecting, he has been one of the former presidents of this country so I have to accord him all the respect.”

He, however, said that the rules of the party allow for new leadership to take over every four years.

Mr Bonsu explained that though Mr Mahama completed many projects for the party and country, that does not forbid him to contest the former president.

“We are talking about democracy. The party is a democratic party and the rules and regulations of the party are that every four years, we have to run for office leadership, so that is the reason.

“It is not competing with him just because he has done well or he has not done well, no, it is democracy that has allowed that,” he said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Prime Morning, the NDC flagbearer aspirant asserted that he believes he can do better and perform well than Mr Mahama if given the nod.

He further explained that the former president has just a little time to transform the nation.

“There are a lot of things that I have that I personally can do better and do well.

“He has done his best, he’s one of the best that Ghana has ever had but even if he comes and wins, he is going to do four years and four years, you need a visionary leader who can complete eight years. With four years, time is very short. By the time you make your cabinet and everything, two years is gone.

“So you would have to have somebody who has eight-year term who can do a new phase.”

Commenting on whether he was disappointed when the former president did not select him as his running mate in 2020, the aspirant said “no, it is life, you don’t expect to get everything that you want in this world.

“You have to fight for it, you have to work hard and achieve everything so there are times that you would be disappointed in life, there are times that you would be excited do I believe that when that time comes, you just have to forge ahead, work hard and achieve all you want to do,” he said.