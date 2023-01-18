Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has said the new head coach for the Black Stars would be appointed soon by the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Otto Addo, 47, who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup resigned from the position to focus on his role with German club, Borussia Dortmund after Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.

According to Mustapha Ussif, the GFA has given assurances that the final report on the matter would be submitted to the ministry by next week.

“The Ghana Football Association is in the process of hiring a new coach and I have personally engaged them and they have indicated that a final report will be submitted to the Ministry possibly this week or next week,” the sector Minister said when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Tuesday.

“I know we have an assignment in March this year and we need to have a new head coach, so he can start preparing for the AFCON qualifiers.

“The country should be assured that the GFA is working to ensure that we get a replacement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be reassembled for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola in March.

Chris Hughton, Héctor Cúper and Steve McClaren have been shortlisted for the Black Stars job as reported by Asempa FM.