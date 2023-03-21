Former President John Mahama has filed his nomination to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race come May 13, 2023.

Mr Mahama’s 2020 Campaign Manager and NDC stalwart, Prof Joshua Alabi, led a delegation to submit the form on his behalf on Tuesday at the NDC headquarters, Adabraka.

Present with Mr Alabi were NDC gurus including Madam Valerie Sawyerr, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore and the Dean of all the national Chairmen, John Kwadwo Gyapong.

Members of Parliament including Ablekuma South MP; Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye (Odododiodoo), Theresa Awuni (Okaikoi North), Some Greater Accra constituency chairmen, former Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otukonor, Nii Laryea Afortey Agbo and Benita Okiti Duah, among others were also in attendance.

Mr Mahama will be contesting the election with former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Mayor; Kojo Bonsu and UK-based businessman, Ernest Kobeah.