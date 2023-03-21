Rapper Denning Edem Hotor, known by his stage name Ayigbe Edem, has unveiled himself as a candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ahead of the party’s primaries, interested candidates have made their intentions known through flyers and by filing nominations.

It is based on this that he has revealed his political side and affiliation with the NDC.

Though he made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday evening, he is yet to disclose his actual ambition and constituency to run.

However, based on his trails which lead to Dzogadze, a small town at Abor, the bid is high he will be contesting in the Volta Region.

Should that be the case, he stands a better chance since the region from time immemorial has been a stronghold of the NDC.

Meanwhile, social media is awash with messages suggesting that political neutrality is a myth.

Edem joins the list of ‘young blood’ and celebrities to make a giant leap from entertainment into politics.

He becomes the fourth entertainer aside Baba Sadiq, John Dumelo, and Fred Nuamah to vie for leadership position on the ticket of the NDC.