Residents in nine communities in Shama and Daboase in the Western region have been without light since Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The situation according to reports is on the back of three broken pylons of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the area.

The destruction was caused by a heavy downpour in the area.

The affected areas are; Inch aban, Shama, Nyankrom, Komfueku, Dwomo, Daboase, Beposo, Sekyere Krobo, Anlo Beach and surrounding communities.

However, the Regional ECG has assured it is working tirelessly to restore power to the communities.

The Sekondi District Manager, Engineer Martin Djan has so far inspected works being done by engineers at Essipon and has assured residents will enjoy electricity within 24 hours.

“Yesterday we had a severe challenge that had to do with the breaking down of three of our out pylons on the Ketan BSP stretch up to Inchaban sub-station because of heavy downpour.

“We have more of our communities down at the moment without power. Currently, we are doing our maximum best to restore power, so what I have done is to contract three of my best contractors who are currently on site.

“We have planned that within 24 hours we should be able to bring back the power so that our customers can enjoy power,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

