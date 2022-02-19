The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has taken steps to protect a pylon that posed safety threat to some residents in the Buokrom community in the Ashanti Region.

This followed persistent reports on Nhyira FM’s Kuro yi Mu Nsem morning show, highlighting the danger posed by a wearing of concrete holding the pylon which sits close to a watercourse.

During an interview, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, promised the problem with the high tension pole will be fixed, though he challenged the threat posed to residents.

ECG fixes falling pylon after Nhyira Fm reports

To prevent further erosion, a retaining wall is being constructed, while the concrete holding the pylon is being reinforced.

“We are not done. What you see is a solid retaining wall to shield the pole,” Mr Baidoo told Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo, co-host of Kuro Yi Mu Nsem.

ECG fixes falling pylon after Nhyira Fm reports

He urged the media not to relent in highlighting developmental and public safety issues.

“We are grateful to Kuro Yi Mu Nsem team for drawing our attention to it, because, we can’t be everywhere. This issue is a safety issue and it is very important we are cautious in dealing with it,” Mr Baidoo commended.

ECG fixes falling pylon after Nhyira Fm reports

He also called on the local assembly to help curb the practice of dumping garbage into the water bodies to enable free flow of water, especially when it rains.