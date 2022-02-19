The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the distribution of laptops to teachers under the ‘One Teacher-One Laptop’ policy has recorded impressive success rate since its launch.

He said the government’s drive to modernise educational resources to deliver the best outcomes for the Ghanaian youth has been highly significant. He added that a larger proportion of the laptops have already been distributed.

In a recent feature in the February issue of PAV Magazine, Mr. Bawumia stated that “the One Teacher-One Laptop programme has been a success.

“In less than three months after the programme launched, I am informed that 80% of the laptops available had been distributed to high school teachers around Ghana. Free Wi-Fi has also been provided to over 700 Senior High Schools across Ghana.”

“We have also ensured that our teachers will receive the technical support they need, with 260 GES District ICT co-ordinators having been trained to help them integrate this new technology into the classroom,” he mentioned.

This comes after some aggrieved teachers accused the Education Ministry, Ghana Education Service (GES) and some teacher unions of conniving to illegally use their monies to purchase laptops for them.

Groups such as the Innovative Teachers and All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) claimed that the prices of the laptops have been inflated and cited what they described as procurement breaches in sole-sourcing the contract to K. A. Technologies Limited.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, members of ATAG embarked on a demonstration to protest the initiative and asked the government to immediately refund their money.

Amidst these concerns, the Vice President said the programme is expected to be extended this year for basic school teachers to receive their laptops as well.

“We must ensure that no student is left behind and this government continues to strive towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 which is an aim that the President and I hold dear to our hearts.”

“I am looking forward to the continuation of the programme in 2022 with the provision of laptops to junior and primary school teachers,” he hinted