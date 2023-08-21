Award-winning filmmaker and media personality, Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor, has pleaded with government and other opinion leaders to reintroduce the country’s shattered airline, Ghana Airways.

She said eliminating the major airline curtailed the ambitions of people who had an interest in venturing into that field.

According to her, Ghana Airways contributed massively to her travelling from Ghana to other countries while she was still hosting her show, “Greetings From Abroad”.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Madam Awindor said, “I felt more affected because it was more exciting to promote your home airline… A lot of people were going into that space, and I was very happy about it. So, when we didn’t have an airline anymore, it didn’t just affect those of us who were travelling. It was even those who were eager to grow into that space whose ambitions were curtailed, so we were disappointed, and I thought that was a bit unfortunate.”

She also stated that the airline produced some of Ghana’s best pilots, adding that it was the most comfortable flight she ever travelled on.

Nanahemaa Awindor insists whoever made the decision to close down the airline has done a disservice to the country because it affected Ghana negatively.

“It is so uncomfortable to see that something that we could have grown into an amazing project, an amazing addition to our country, and could help a lot of businesses grow, we’ve just killed it off.”

Her disappointment has triggering her decision to put up a campaign to ensure the government revamps the airline.

“I think I have to start the campaign. Bring Ghana Airways back, please. Even if it’s one aircraft, bring it; we will grow it so it multiples,” she pleaded.

