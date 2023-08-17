Veteran television presenter, Nana Adwoa Awindor, has opened up about some setbacks her daughter, songstress Efya, has suffered in her career journey due to false rumours.

Nana Adwoa has revealed that her daughter, despite her hard work and dedication to the craft, has lost huge investors as a result of negative news that was speculated about her.

Speaking on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, the presenter revealed they are often hit hard by such negative reportage but find a way to come out strong.

Nana Adwoa Awindor disclosed she always advises Efya to rise above such rumours.

“I know my daughter, I tell her not to take it in but to pray about it, it will die off. The stories break her because these are instances where you are working on something to push her, and these things come up. This is why I was saying that we need to be careful of the way we do things and say things because you never know the effects.

“There was an instance we were working on a huge project and such news broke out. If you are an investor and you want to invest in a person and you hear such things, whether it is true or not, before you say jack, you may have taken a step back to check it,” she disclosed.

Nana Adwoa stated that she has no regrets about supporting her daughter in her choice of career and believes it will pay off, adding the future has something great for Efya.

“As a mother, I feel bad about it, but I know God has a better place for her. Maybe these are propellers because the news affects us, but like I said earlier, the better part of us is yet to come and not what is gone. I don’t believe in that,” she said.

