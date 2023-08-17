Pressure is still mounting on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to deploy soldiers for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) standby force in Niger.

The latest to join in the calls is Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, who has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the intervention.

In a post on Twitter, the lawmaker cautioned the President not to send them to an untimely and useless death.

This according to him, is because the President has failed to retool and equip the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA) despite the unwavering professionalism and dedication exhibited by the officers.

He stated the President will require parliamentary approval prior to any deployment and expects that will be done.

“Any decision to commit our men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces to a senseless and needless war would demand the approval of Parliament and we demand same,” he tweeted.

Reiterating late former President Atta Mills’ Dzi wo fie asem statement, he charged President Akufo-Addo to channel the country’s scarce resources towards improving the living conditions of Ghanaians and stop poking his nose into other country’s matters.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS army heads are holding an emergency meeting in Accra to finalise plans for the deployment of the standby force to Niger, where a junta held a coup last month.

Read the full post below:

Dear President @NAkufoAddo, you know better than us all the pitiful state of our armed forces for a foreign military intervention in another sovereign state. You know that despite the professional attitude and disposition of our gallant officers, you have failed to retool and… pic.twitter.com/qnHZq72ZfY — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) August 16, 2023

ALSO READ: