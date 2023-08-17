Former President John Mahama has penned a heartfelt tribute in honour of the late member of National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Committee (NEC), Araba Tagoe.

Mr Mahama has said he is saddened by the death of Madam Tagoe, who laid down her life for the NDC in many ways.

In a post on social media, the NDC flagbearer noted that the party will surely miss her.

Madam Tagoe, who is a former Western Regional Women’s Organiser, passed on on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Narrating the circumstances leading to her death, Mr Mahama said the deceased had been unwell for a short while, but they had all hoped for a full recovery, which didn’t happen.

“We mourn and extend our deepest sympathies to her family, her son, the Central and Western Region Caucuses of the party and the entire NDC party,” he said.

Read Mr Mahama’s full post below:

ALSO READ: