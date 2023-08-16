A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Executive Committee (NEC), Araba Tagoe, is dead.

Madam Tagoe, who is a leading NDC member in the Western region, reportedly passed on on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The cause of death is, however, not immediately known.

Scores of NDC members who have taken to social media to mourn her have said her departure represents a significant setback, and her absence will be keenly felt.

Prior to her demise, she served as the NDC Women’s Organiser in the Western Region.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, aide to former President John Mahama, and former Communication Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, among others, have taken to Facebook to mourn Madam Tagoe.

