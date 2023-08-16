England secured their first-ever place in a Women’s World Cup final after The Lionesses beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 in Sydney.

Australia manager Tony Gustavsson took a gamble starting a not fully fit Sam Kerr for the first time this tournament, signalling that the Matildas wanted to get this wrapped up in 90 minutes. Despite that statement of intent, it was a gamble that would not pay off.

In the first half, England dominated possession, though Australia set out to frustrate their attempts on goal, of which there were a few.

Despite England’s dominance, it never really felt that they were fully in control of the game, and Australia took their chances with lightning speed on the counter-attack.

For a brief spell, they felt the more dangerous side, though an inspired shot by Ella Toone gave England the lead before the first half was through.

Indeed, the partnership between Toone and Alessia Russo shone again, as it did at the Euros last summer.

In the second half, Australia came out all guns blazing, with Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord often finding themselves in the thick of it. But it was Sam Kerr who eventually equalised in the 63rd minute with a stunning strike from outside the box to keep the Matildas in the game.

That was short-lived, as Lauren Hemp showed once again how important she is to the team, emerging between the Australia defenders with a fantastic finish.

Australia brought on an attacking reinforcement in sub-Emily van Egmond, who missed out on a starting spot due to sickness, but despite Australia’s best efforts, they couldn’t contain the pace and power of Alessia Russo, who found the net minutes before full-time.

The Lionesses will now go on to face Spain in Sunday’s final.