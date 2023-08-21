A research by the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives, UK, has predicted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win overwhelmingly in the NPP Super Delegates election scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

A report by the group, following a survey on the outcome of the Special Delegates Conference and who is likely to make the top 5, revealed that Dr. Bawumia will emerge victorious on Saturday.

According to the report, which sampled the views of super delegates, Dr. Bawumia will secure 72.6%, while former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen will place second with 7.7%.

Kennedy Agyepong is tipped to place 3rd with 4.3% while Kwabena Adjei Agyepong is projected to get 1.3%, with former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto completing the top 5 with 0.6%.

The survey also reports that as much as 13% of the delegates were undecided at the time of the research.

The special delegates, made up of MPs, constituency chairmen, regional executives, national executives and others, were asked who are the top 5 candidates to be elected by the delegates within the NPP’s special electoral college, and on what basis do they assess a candidate for the NPP flagbearer position.

According to the report, these basis included the candidates vision for the party and country, as well as the competence of the candidate.

Below is the full survey: