A pretty bride has caused a stir on social media after putting her bare chest on display at her traditional marriage.

In a video shared online, the bride and her bridesmaids are seen dancing to the venue of the ceremony.

She wore a red spaghetti gown adorned with beads on the head and around the neck with her feather fan to match.

Her dress had a low cut neckline that exposes ample cleavage.

She was seen dancing enthusiastically as her bridesmaids stood behind her, causing her breasts to jiggle and almost spilled out of her dress.

The guests at the ceremony cheered in amusement as she displays wild dance skills.

