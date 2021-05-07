Kumasi Asante Kotoko have unveiled a Gh¢5million partnership deal with StarLife Assurance over a five-year period.

The Ghana Premier League giants in November last year announced the partnership with the insurance company for five seasons, beginning the 2020/21 season.

The club is guaranteed an amount of Gh¢5million from StarLife Assurance. The club is also partnering StarLife to roll out a new insurance policy; ‘Fabu Assure’, a policy specifically made for fans of the club. This policy, if well patronised, could fetch the club as much as Gh¢33million in commissions within five years.

The club has also received an amount of Gh¢200,000 from StarLife to support the first phase of reconstruction works at the Adako Jachie Training complex.

Speaking at the press conference held in Accra, Kotoko Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah, expressed optimism the partnership would be mutually beneficial.

“I am confident that our interests align, that this partnership would be mutually beneficial. StarLife is a credible brand and we’re proud to associate with them, just as they are, to partner Ghana’s leading football brand,” he said.

“In these trying economic times, it is difficult to generate revenue. So for StarLife to agree to partner with us and make the financial commitments they are making, further enforces the credibility and potential of our brand. We on our part will keep working to add value to this great club,” he added.

StarLife Assurance is one of 12 sponsors, secured by the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management.