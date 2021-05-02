A bridesmaid managed to take center stage at her friend’s wedding in a new video which has gone viral on the internet.

In a video shared online, the bride and her bridesmaids are seen dancing out during a traditional wedding ceremony.

One of the bridesmaids is seen wearing a dress with a low cut neckline that exposes ample cleavage.

While leading the bride out, she’s seen dancing enthusiastically, causing her breasts to jiggle and they almost spilled out of her dress.

A guest, who appears to be a VIP because of the uniformed escort following him, walks towards the dancing women, but rather than go to the bride, he goes to the busty bridesmaid and begins spraying her money.

Watch video below: