A bomb has been discovered beneath the car of a serving police officer in Dungiven, Northern Ireland.

The device was placed under the car of a serving part-time police officer in County Derry but was found before it did any damage.

According to RTE the “viable booby trap bomb” was placed at her home and was defused by British army explosives experts.

Member of the Legislative Assembly Cara Hunter said that no one should “live in fear” while they are trying to do their work after the threat was uncovered, Belfast Live reported.

She said: “I fully condemn the attack of a serving police officer in Dungiven yesterday with a device left on their car.

“No one should have to live in fear of going to work.

“Our officers protect our communities everyday and keep them safe.”

She added: “My thoughts are with the officer and their families.”

The attack comes amid mounting sectarian tensions in Northern Ireland, which have spilled over into violence several times in recent weeks.

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attempted attack in a strident statement.

The Democratic Unionist Party leader said: “I have spoken to the police officer who was targeted by terrorists last night in County Londonderry.

“I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her and her family.

“Reckless and futile. We salute her bravery and long service to our community.

“There will be political disagreements, but Northern Ireland must keep moving forward. We will not be dragged back to bombs & bullets.”

She added: “To the republicans who sought to murder this young mother, your campaign is futile, you will never succeed and whilst there may always be different political views in Northern Ireland, we will keep moving forward and we will not be dragged back by bombers or those who would seek to use the gun to get their own political way.”

The bomb was discovered on the road between Dungiven and Limavady.

On the other side of the aisle, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly decried the attempted attack as “disgraceful”.

“Those involved in this attack will not succeed in their regressive and toxic agenda,” he said.

“All politicians must unite against these reckless actions.

The security alert is ongoing and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Dozens of police officers have been injured during violent outbursts on the streets of Belfast and Derry this month.

On April 8 crowds gathered on both sides of gates separating loyalist and republican areas in Belfast over two nights, with youth pelting petrol bombs and other missiles at each other.

Loyalists throw projectiles at police on Lanark Way near the ‘Peace Gates’ in west Belfast on Monday (Image: Getty Images)

A fire on the Shankill Road in west Belfast during further unrest on Monday evening following riots in the city (Image: PA)

Last Thursday a mob was blasted with a water cannon – the first time they have been used in Northern Ireland in six years.

A source said: “Northern Ireland is a tinderbox and has been for a while. Tensions are extremely high.

“There are elements on both the nationalist and loyalist sides who want to see British troops back on the streets but that would be a disaster.”

The reasons for why tensions are mounting now are complex and multifaceted.

The Brexit trade arrangement and the decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein members who critics say broke coronavirus rules by attending a funeral are just two of the issues.