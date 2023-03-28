A Boko Haram chief bomb maker and a high ranking terrorist identified as Awana Gaidam, has been killed by his own Improvised Explosive Device (IED).



Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst, who disclosed this on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, said the 39-year-old chief bomb maker, apart from his high status in the command structure of the Boko Haram terrorists, was one of their capable hands involved in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).



Awana was believed to be responsible for plotting many IED attacks on troops of Operation during fighting patrols, along major highways and other general area.



Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama that the bomb struck his vehicle along a forest on March 27, killing him instantly.



The sources said that Awana had planted bombs in strategic positions to fortify his camp within the forest but little did he know that he would fall for his own trap as the device he plotted blew him up and shattered his body into pieces.



Since 2022, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province have carried out more than 90 indiscriminate attacks in the North East using Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).



The insurgents resorted to the use of IEDs as a result of the increased and sustained pressure by the joint efforts of the Nigerian Army, Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai with support of the combined troops of the Multination Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Niger, Cameroon and Chad in the LakeChad sub-region.

