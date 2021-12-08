Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, also known as ‘Blacko’, has finally released the remix of his Second Sermon song which features the ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy.
The song has been welcomed by many industry players and fans who believe the remix will go a long way to cement Blacko’s music career and further put Ghana on the map.
Even though the visuals of the song haven’t been released yet, music lovers who have had the chance to listen to the song have got it trending at number one on Twitter with many praising the duo for ‘nailing it’.
Earlier, Burna Boy dropped a video of himself enjoying Black Sherif’s song and singing it word for word.
Subsequently, the Grammy-award winner also played the song at many gatherings in an attempt to promote Black Sherif on his platform.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Black Sherif dropped the remix with Burna Boy and it met mixed reactions.
Check out how some of the fans reacted to the song below: