Perhaps to take advantage of the situation of snakes showing up in toilets, a man has come up with a restroom innovation.

A video demonstration of the weird toilet innovation was shared on Instagram by @funny_african_pics.

Described as a very easy-to-use innovation, the toilet comes with an extra seat for its user that is right above the normal one.

How it works like an elevator, the extra seat moves up to a height preferred by its user when its switch is activated.

A man sat on it comfortably as he took the elevated toilet seat to his desired height and brought it down again.

The innovator however revealed that the toilet idea was a solution to the issue of water splashing on the but*tocks of a person using the restroom, but netizens had other ideas about the concept and shared their thoughts on it.

Watch the video below:

