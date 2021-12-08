Abeauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has told a Customary Court in Abuja that the former aviation minister and popular Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, has erectile dysfunction.

According to her, Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her because of his alleged challenge.

Miss Chikwendu said the four children she had with Fani-Kayode were conceived via artificial insemination.

She told the court that she was forced to be celibate during the time they were together as a couple.

She also told the court that the former minister did not perform any rites before their marriage nor paid her bride price.

She, therefore, prayed the court to declare that she was never married to Fani-Kayode.

Like she has done several times, Chikwendu accused Fani-Kayode of assaulting her while they were married, adding that the former minister lied to her that his marriage to his third wife had ended.

The petitioner, Chikwendu stated this in her November 29, 2021 “Application for issuance of civil summons/plaint” against Fani-Kayode, the respondent.

She is seeking the following reliefs:

“An order declaring that there was no customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent (despite their six-year cohabitation) under the Nanka, Orumba North, Anambra State of Igbo native law and customs.

“Alternatively, assuming by the evidence during the trial the court finds that there was a customary marriage between parties:

“An order dissolving the customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent forthwith.

“An order granting the petitioner access to and custody of the four children of the cohabitation between parties especially during their academic calendar.

“An order ordering the respondent to be continuously responsible for the academic, medical, clothing and welfare of the four children of the cohabitation.

“An order ordering the respondent to release and return the Petitioner’s property.”

The properties are the petitioner’s certificates and documents, trophies from the United Nations pageantry, Red Range Rover SUV, registered under her foundation’s name and the foundation’s certificates and the petitioner’s picture, among others.