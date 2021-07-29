Rapper Black Sherif has reached the two million views milestone with his latest Second Sermon song which has been the talk of the town.

Hailing from Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti Region, the ‘Ghetto’ rapper said he never thought he would attain such a limelight.

Not many musicians have had the chance in Ghana to have their videos blasting on the trending list for such a long period.

On other streaming platforms, The First Sermon hitmaker is equally garnering unbelievable numbers.

He has since thanked comedian Ajeezay, Yaa Pono and popular radio station Adom FM for making him a star.

The two million mark isn’t too surprising for some of his fans as they anticipate his next song will also likely go viral upon its release.

Check out Black Sherif’s Second Sermon video below: