It has emerged that processes have been initiated to compensate owners of over 90 houses destroyed by the blasting of rocks during the construction of the Tema to Mpakadan Railway Project in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Raymond Affum, Secretary to an Assessment Committee, tasked to evaluate the extent of damage and make recommendations, revealed this on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Residents had earlier bemoaned apart from the destruction of their homes, the blasting, which is being carried out by the ADV Infrastructure and Logistics Limited, a sub-contractor of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, is having adverse effects on their health, safety and security.

According to them, the ongoing railway project is gradually becoming more of a curse to them than a blessing as no compensation has been paid for the havoc wreaked.

But Mr Affum has assured authorisation has been given for payments to be made to some of the affected residents, adding others are to benefit from health insurance packages.

“The committee recommended medical screening for the entire community as well as the insurance packages but the company pleaded that was going to be a challenge.

“But they have expressed readiness to cater for people who have been confirmed sick and provide the insurance for them,” he said.

Despite admitting the stakeholders have been cooperative with the processes, he, however, noted building damages were yet to be paid.

“About 40 houses are to be roofed with some to be collapsed and reconstructed while cracks were expected to be patched in others but after three weeks of submitting the report, we are yet to see any work,” he lamented.

But with the commitment the stakeholders have demonstrated so far, he assured he was convinced they would achieve positive results by the end of the week.