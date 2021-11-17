Former Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, has said he can be the main source of goals for the Black Stars.

The senior national team has struggled in front of goals since the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt.

Boakye-Yiadom, who made a return to the Black Stars for the final round of games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in 2018, believes he is capable of scoring goals like Asamoah Gyan.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

“I know a lot of people have been saying that since Asamoah Gyan left we need a striker. I want to be one of the strikers to help Ghana score goals,” the Beitar Jerusalem FC striker told Joy Sports in an interview.

“If there was Baby Jet [Asamoah Gyan] then we need Boakye magic, that is my dream now. So I’m going to work towards it.”

The former Atalanta forward, who featured in Ghana’s game against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, wants fans to support the Black Stars with prayers to get good strikers to help the team achieve its dreams of a World Cup berth after missing the 2018 edition.

He said, “I wish everyone who loves Ghana will support and pray because the more we have good strikers the more Ghana will move forward.”