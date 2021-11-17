Former President John Mahama has paid glowing tribute to his former appointee, the late Dzifa Attivor.

The 65-year-old former Transport Minister, who was also a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a short illness.

She is said to have been visiting the hospital for treatment for a period.

The former Minister resigned as Transportation Minister in December 2015, due to controversy surrounding a contract for re-branding of the Metro Mass Busses.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday after the unfortunate news of her death, Mr Mahama said the party is finding it difficult to deal with the loss.

This, he explained, is because Madam Attivor, who assumed her ministerial role in February 2013, was a “dedicated comrade” and always prioritised the needs of the party.

“May the soul of our sister and mother, Dzifa Aku Attivor, rest peacefully. Dzifa was a very dedicated comrade; she was always ready and willing to get things done for our party, the NDC, and help others in need. We are struggling to come to terms with her departure.

“She will be sorely missed by all, especially the Volta Region NDC and the teeming number of our people operating under the Volta Caucus across the country. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and the NDC in the wake of this painful loss,” he added.

Below is Mahama’s post on Facebook: