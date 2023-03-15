Young Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda’s beautiful girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, recently marked her birthday in a grand style.

Born in 2002, Janiece, who is an influencer on social media, turned 21 years old on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

In celebration of her birthday, the teenager first dropped a stunning photo of herself on social media.

Days later, the young lady released lovely photos from the main birthday party which she held with her boyfriend and other friends.

The photos sighted on her Instagram page showed Janiece dressed in a white outfit with a pair of heels to match.