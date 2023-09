Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has warned against the registration of minors in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that, this practice is undemocratic and should not be encouraged.

Speaking to journalists after touring some voter registration centres in Accra, the Vice President said allowing minors to register is not only criminal but also dangerous for their future.

“It’s not only criminal to do so but you are endangering the future of these minors when you register them at this stage. They will enter into our record books and they will be retired at a very early age, and you would have destroyed their future for them. I think that parents should be cognizant of this problem,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia suspended his campaign on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

A statement issued by spokesperson, Gideon Boako said the Vice President will use the campaign break to visit selected registration centres in the country.

“He will also use the visit to encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID cards and entreat all party members to be circumspect and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target” the statement said.