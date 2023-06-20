In the midst of intensifying controversies surrounding the possibility of incumbency abuse in the upcoming NPP presidential election, Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia has taken a surprising step.

He has chosen to park his official vehicles and join his campaign team in a bus as he embarks on a tour of various constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

This unexpected decision has left many wondering about the motives behind it.

The Vice President’s choice to abandon the usual flamboyant display of luxurious V8 engine vehicles, often associated with political campaigns, is a departure from the norm.

Instead, his convoy now consists of a lean fleet with no official vehicles in sight.

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, explained that the decision is a signal of his commitment to protecting the available resources.

He has, however, discounted claims that the decision is populist to attract public attention.

