Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to partnering with the private sector to reduce government borrowing and ensure fiscal discipline.

Dr. Bawumia made these remarks during his engagement with the leadership and members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as part of his “Bold Solutions for the Future Engagements” with identifiable groups.

He said his pledge to streamline the size of the government by governing with not more than 50 ministers remains fully intact, extending even to the leadership structure of state-owned enterprises.

Dr. Bawumia also outlined plans to provide incentives to the private sector to alleviate some of the burden on the government, thereby reducing excessive spending.

General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah presented what he termed the “TUC Manifesto” to Dr. Bawumia, expressing their readiness to assist in achieving the outlined objectives.

Dr. Baah also called for a constitutional amendment to rebalance the distribution of power between the President and the people, and emphasized the need for collective efforts to resolve the ongoing power situation once and for all.

ALSO READ: