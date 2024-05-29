Otto Addo has assured that Andre Ayew remains a valued figure for the Black Stars despite his absence from the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addo’s affirmation comes amidst discussions sparked by Ayew’s exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the games.

In response, Addo said, “The door is always open for Andre Ayew because we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Never say never.”

Preparations for the upcoming matches are underway, with Ghana set to kick off their training camp at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon starting Thursday.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Mali on June 6 at the Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home fixture against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10, marking Matchday three and four of the qualifiers respectively.

Ayew, despite not being in the current squad, remains a notable figure in Ghanaian football, having secured his status as the top Ghanaian scorer in Ligue 1 during the recently concluded season, netting five goals in 19 appearances for Le Havre, and totalling six goals across all competitions.