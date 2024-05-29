In a bold move to revolutionize flood and waste management, the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project has distributed cutting-edge drones to 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The drones, worth millions of cedis, are equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance technology to help identify flood and waste hotspots and monitor development control.

At the distribution ceremony, Project Coordinator Dr. Ohene Sarfo sounded a warning.

“These drones are not for weddings and funerals! They are expensive tools to help build a resilient community, and must be handled with care,” he cautioned.

Each drone has been insured for one year, after which the assemblies will take over the responsibility.

Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah, emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling flood and waste management.

“We are dedicated to finding solutions to these pressing issues, and this drone technology is a game-changer” he said.

The 17 beneficiary Assemblies have received training from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to operate the drones efficiently.

Chief Director of the Local Government, Amin Abdul-Rahaman, stressed the importance of responsible use and proper maintenance.

The Dean of the MMA, George Cyril Bray also commended the government for the initiative and urged the assemblies to use the drones for their intended purpose.

With these drones, the MMAs are poised to take flood and waste management to new heights, and create a more resilient and sustainable community for all.

