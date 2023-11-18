Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and followers of Alan Kyeremanten squared off during former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor’s final funeral rites.

While the event was taking place at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, the two sides hooted at each other when Mr Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change arrived at the funeral grounds.

According to eyewitnesses, the supporters of Mr Kyerematen started to hoot at some ministers of state while the former Trade and Industry Minister exchanged pleasantries.

The NPP supporters also then retaliated leading to a near clash on the funeral grounds.

It took the intervention of security personnel to maintain calm at the funeral grounds.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia eulogised the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor for her contribution to national development.

Some stalwarts of the NPP and high-profile political figures also shared some memorable moments with the former first lady.