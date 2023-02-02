Bodies of the 10 civilians allegedly murdered by men believed to be military at Bawku have been released to their families for burial.

Joy News understands the decision was taken after a meeting between the security hierarchy, the traditional authority and the families on Wednesday night.

The bodies have since been buried according to Islamic principles and the families eagerly waiting to hear from the regional security council on how it intends to get justice for the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security council which is yet to speak on the killings is set to meet this afternoon to deliberate on the matter.